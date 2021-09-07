Mary & Ronald Are Perfect Proof That Matchmaking Works!

Connect with us
Do you believe in matchmaking? People finding love because someone just felt they’ll be a good match and proceeds to link them up may be quite a reach to some people, but it does work and Mary and Ronald are perfect proof!

Mary had gone to pick up an item for a friend when she met love’s agent – Ronald’s friend. 😅  This friend insisted that Ronald would be immediately smitten by Mary and he was right! So, what was supposed to be a simple pick-up turned into a matchmaking session. This is where we pause and doff our hats to all the real gees doing what they can to find happiness for their friends! Now Mary and Ronald have found love in each others’ arms and their forever journey has begun. We simply can’t hide our excitement for the love birds and are rooting all the way for them while taking in all the beauty in their pre-wedding shoot.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love sorry below.

How We Met
By the bride, Mary

Who says matchmaking doesn’t work? Well, it did for me. I visited Nigeria and was asked to help pick some items to take to London for a friend. When I got to the pickup point, the guy I was picking up the items from kept saying I was so pretty and he had a serious friend that would like me. I was single and didn’t mind so I gave him permission to. When I got back to London, I received a call from his friend who is Ronald. At that time, he was in China. But we spoke every day. On getting to know each other, things started taking an interesting turn.

As soon as he was done with his project in China, he came over to see me in London and that was it. You can call it love at first sight, as I already knew he was the one. Ronald proposed one year after we met and officially, it is #TheMRwedding!

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @maryforey93 
Planner: @trendybeevents | @bisolatrendybee
Photography: @felixcrown

