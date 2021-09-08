Connect with us
AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 390

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@tiwasavage
Dress: @tubo__
Makeup: @thejhulia

Dress @veekeejames_official
Bella @adesewa_22

@tiwasavage Makeup: @bibyonce
Outfit: @xtrabrideslagos

@ms_leon
Dress: @khaviawoman

Outfit @dot_stitchesofficial

Outfit: @jane.uati

@kie_kie__ Makeup: @atikemakeovers
Gele: @abydouz_gele
Dress: @accostcollection

Mua @4angelsstudio
Dress @sherryoge
Autogele @vickkiesbeautynbeads

@ms_jemila
Dress: @jaydawoman
Makeup: @duprinah

@symply_tacha
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

@toyin_abraham Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Photography: @sabiegal
Makeup: @eeswatmakeovers
Styling: @yolandaokereke

@realmercyaigbe
Dress: @ceolumineeofficial

@chiomagoodhair Dress: @veekeejames_official
Makeup: @thebeelkiss
Photography: @officialphotofreak

@diiadem
Makeup – @cattysglam_mua
Hair – @touchofibee
Styled- @emaginebybukola
Photography – @sabiegal

@dark_chocolaey
Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua

Dress by @emaginebybukola
Makeup – @bare2beauty
Photography – @boboiso

@officialmercyeke
Dress: @tubo__

@diiadem
Dress: @emaginebybukola

@desireemerald
Dress @fbarbsluxury
Mua @beauteporch
📸 @eclassicstudio
Accessories @naji_inspired

@aycomedian Daddy Outfit @deco_d29
Mitchelle Outfit @rayandroy
Styled @medlinboss
Hair Styled @dv_hairsalon
Photography @officialphotofreak

Photography: @deximaphotography.ng
Bride: @jarz_myn
Groom: @buch_i
MUA: @kineticsbeauty

Makeup by @riirii_makeovers
Outfit @christiebrowngh

Mua @mosewabeauty_
Hair @dbeautyworld
Planner @eventsbyglitz
Photography: @raremagic_gallery

@ceec_official Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Makeup: @didysignature
Hairstylist: @trishattic
Photography : @Segun_Wealth

We’re so feeling @tokemakinwa’s Dress: @zhenawoman
Hair – @hairbyvem
Make up – @preshynbeauty
Photography – @tobi.olajolo

Bella: @lillyafe
Dress: @khavhia_woman
Makeup: @maq_jose
Hair styled: @adefunkeee
Photo credit: @sabiegal

Kids!

@officialjamilbalogun

Via: @mrfjpaul

@shinapeller @ayobolapeller
Makeup by @banksbmpro
Gele by @taiwos_touch
Beads by @lush_jewels
Event planned @finesseevents
Photographer @klalaphotography

Mum @pillastro_gold
Photography: @modu27photography
Mum’s hair @hairbysleame
Girls hair @hairssencekids

