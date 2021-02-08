Connect with us

Rolake Rosiji appointed the New CEO of Jobberman

One of the largest job placement platforms in sub-Saharan Africa, Jobberman has appointed Rolake Rosiji who has with a decade of global experience in strategic leadership and operational excellence as CEO with a focus will “to broaden the impact beyond the white-collar space and continue to work closely with Jobberman’s impact partners in tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Rolake took on her role as CEO on February 1st 2021, replacing the company’s former CEO Hilda Kragha, now Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs to continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.

Jobberman’s technology-driven platform connects over 1 million job seekers to employers using tools such as application tracking, data science for skills and personality assessment. With over a decade of experience in the recruitment industry, the company has built a reputation of trust and strong partnerships with the country’s most coveted employers; matching talented candidates with jobs according to their skills et.

“This is a very exciting chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining such a passionate and innovative team. Jobberman has built a brand of excellence by using technology to revolutionise the recruitment sector. I look forward to steering the company vision to build a market of greater technology adoption, democratic access and transparency that will tackle dominant challenges, notably youth unemployment and underemployment. It is a privilege for me to be at the helm of this dynamic team as we set out to empower job seekers with key skills and improve workplace productivity for employers in Nigeria,” Rolake Rosiji said commenting on her new role as CEO

Hilda Kragha, Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs added “I am delighted that Rolake has taken on this position. Rolake’s expertise, understanding of different markets and high performance is what makes her the perfect person to anchor the next phase for Jobberman. I look forward to working with her to take Jobberman to even greater heights.”

