10 Nollywood Romantic Movies & Series To Watch on Valentine’s Day

Whether you are single, having a date night with your loved one or hanging out with your friends, watching movies is always a great idea.

With this in mind, here are 10 Nollywood romantic films to watch on Valentine’s Day via Youtube or Netflix.

***

A Lady and her Lover Mawuli Gavor and Simi Drey are set to make hearts flutter this valentine in the short film, “A lady and her Lover“. A love story as old as time, as fresh as spring and as eternal as a heartbeat. This movie will premiere on Valentine’s day at 2 PM. Watch the trailer below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Namaste Wahala

The movie titled “Namaste Wahala” is a story of love, romance, laughter, tears and family set over two diverse and rich cultures. The Netflix original will premiere on February 14, Valentines’ day.

After a chance encounter on the beach, they fell in love and wouldn’t let anything stop them from being together, not even their significantly different cultures and opposing parents.

Produced by Indian filmmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the movie stars Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay and lots more.

Watch the trailer:

Ricordi

Diane Russet‘s forthcoming romance web series is titled “Ricordi“ will premiere on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The web series was directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

Watch the trailer

Still Falling

Dimbo and Karachi Atiya‘s forthcoming movie “Still Falling” which premiered on February 12 in cinemas nationwide, follows the life of Bono Kuku, a boss lady, influencer and a party girl. All seems to be well on the surface but deep inside of her lies an emotional wreck, the kind that she would never want to remember. Anyway, she has to, especially as she runs into the source of her unpleasant past.

This story of opposites love and hate, faith and doubt, grace and guts, triumphs and regrets will get everyone taking a deeper look at their motives and choices. But how much is hidden behind painted doors? Can we truly know someone? Are we as steady in faith as we think we are or are we ‘Still Falling’? How do we tell a story of forgiveness when wounds refuse to heal?

The movie stars Sharon Ooja, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bethel Njokwu, Liz Amery, Lulu Okonkwo, Laura Fidel, Eddy Madaki, Chavala Yaduma, Zeal (Styl-Plus) and many more.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kpali

“Kpali” starring Ini Dima-Okojie and Nkem ‘Osuofia’ Owoh tells the story unfolds about Amaka, a Nigerian professional who works in an investment bank in London. Life throws her a curveball as her UK employer suddenly has to trim its workforce and she may lose her job. It gets complicated as her Work Visa is about to expire.

The movie also features Linda Ejiofor, Kunle Remi and veteran actress, Gloria Anozie-Young among others.

Watch the trailer:

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”, is the story of Kambili Maduka, an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who’s turning 29 in a few weeks. The only thing on her mind is how to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her as he thinks she is not ‘wife material’ due to her lifestyle, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be which is- responsible, driven, focused and wife material with the help of her best friends.

This rom-com stars Nancy Isime, Swanky JKA, Elvina Ibru, Vanessa Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.

Watch the trailer:

Between

Daniel Ademinokan‘s latest movie titled “Between” shot in the USA and stars Stella Damasus, Travis Grenier, Lynne Jenson and Tatiana Zappardino.

“Between” follows the story of 36-year-old Chelsea Hollis who is very successful and has been married and divorced four times. Although she helps people fix their relationships, she has totally given up on love.

A strong feminist, she believes women should take control of their destinies and be 100% in control of their emotions and the choice of who to sleep with and when to do it.

She meets Scott Hamilton and one-night stand blossoms into a romantic relationship until she finds out that the man who is about to change her perspective on love may just be much more than what she expected.

Isoken

Written and directed by Jadesola Osiberu, the film stars Tina Mba, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Damilola Adegbite, Patrick Doyle, Nedu Wazobia and Bolanle Olukanni, “Isoken” is a story of self-discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families, in touching, dramatic and sometimes funny ways.

Watch the trailer:

Potato Potahto

This romantic comedy titled ‘Potato Potahto’, stars OC Ukeje and Joselyn Dumas and features a stellar cast which includes; Joke Silva, Chris Attoh, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Blossom Chukwujekwu amongst others.

“Potato Potahto” is about a divorced couple who decide to share equal space in their ex-matrimonial home and soon realise that the ingenious idea is easier said than done. Bent on flexing their egos and scoring points, the two implore various hilarious tactics that soon inflames emotions and turns an already complicated situation into a roller coaster ride.

Watch the trailer:

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

“The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” a spritely Nollywood romantic comedy, follows the life of an aspiring restaurateur returns to her home in Lagos to try and refine the fare at her family’s little hotel, only to find that her parents are planning on selling out to a rich (and devilishly attractive) buyer.

The movie which was directed by Ishaya Bako stars Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, Rachel Oniga, Joke Silva, OC Ukeje, Charles Inojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani and Ini Dima Okojie.

Watch the trailer: