BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Season of Love with “Until Forever” starring Mercy Johnson Okojie & Van Vicker

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians! Welcome to February.

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian, African movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “Until Forever“, starring Olu Jacobs, Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson, Yul Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Chinwe Owoh.

Will the king (Olu Jacobs) ever forgive princess olamma (Mercy Johnson) for going against his wishes by marrying Kasie (van Vicker) who is poor? Will the love they share conquer all.

Watch the film below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

