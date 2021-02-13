Watch Episode 10 (Size 45) of “Papa Benji” Right Here!

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A new episode of Basketmouth‘s comedy series “Papa Benji” has premiered and this episode is titled ‘Size 45’.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi, Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

