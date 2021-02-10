WTO General Council to Decide the Next Director-General on February 15

The General Council of the World Trade Organization will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 15th of February to consider the appointment of the next Director-General, according to a statement on its website which reads, “The WTO’s General Council will hold a special meeting on 15 February at 15:00 Geneva time to consider the appointment of the next Director-General. The meeting will take place in virtual format.”

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s trade minister Yoo Myung-hee qualified as the two finalists to become the next director-general, before Yoo Myung-hee decided to retreat from the race after “close consultation” with the United States, on Friday.

Yoo Myung-hee’s decision to retreat from the race leaves Okonjo-Iweala as the sole candidate for the position and with the chance to become the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization.

We’re rooting for you Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala!