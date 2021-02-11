Ayra Starr talks Everything Music with Don Jazzy & Toolz on the “Midday Show”

Ayra Starr was on the “Midday Show“​ with Don Jazzy and Toolz to premiere her debut self-titled project. She spoke about her background, how she met Don Jazzy and where she sees herself in the future.

About the challenges she faces as a female artist she says she is yes to experience much as she is still new in the industry. Ayra also says she grew up listening to a lot of 2Baba, Wande Coal, Tope Alabi, Shakira, Rihana, Beyonce and many other different sounds. Ayra reveals she’ll like to collaborate with Burna Boy, Simi, Billie Eilish, Rihanna among other artists. Her 2021 plans include making more amazing music and going wherever God takes her.

Concerning how she feels about being compared to Tems she says:

First of all, I’m a young artist and I just released music two weeks ago so for them to be able to compare me to such an amazing musician, it’s a compliment and I’m really honoured. I love it. Thank you.

Don Jazzy, on the other hand, granted his first interview in five years and it was absolutely worth the wait.

Watch the video below: