The Academy Reveals Oscars Shortlist for International Feature Film, Documentary Feature & VFX

Toyin Abraham Got a New Car!

Christina Milian to Play Collette Jones in Starz's "Step Up"

The Official Trailer for Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey & Joke Silva is Finally Here

Trikytee reveals how He Avoided Depression after #BBNaija in Episode 5 of "Triky Uncut"

Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

We Have Just One Word for Daniel Etim-Effiong's Look on MC! Magazine's Latest Cover - Breathtaking

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Month of Love with Romantic Movies | Watch "You Again"

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr's Sundance Win for "Lizard" is Great for Nollywood

The Brandy & Whitney Houston adaptation of "Cinderella" is coming to Disney+ "Celebrate Black Stories" Collection

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 93rd Oscars, and unfortunately Nigeria’s entry for the international feature film Oscar category, “The Milkmaid” didn’t make it to the cut.

“Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards”, the Academy said in the statement for the IFF category.

Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

The Oscars shortlist includes nine categories, which are the Documentary Feature (15), Makeup and Styling (10), Animated Short Film (10), Live-Action Short Film (10), Original score (15), Original song (15), and VFX (10).

Films selected in the International Feature Film category include “Night of the Coasts” from Ivory Coast, “A Man who Sold his Skin” from Tunisia, “I’m No Longer Here” from Mexico, “Sun Children” from Iran, “Hope” from Norway and “Dear Comrades” from Russia, among others. These films will advance to the next round of voting, which begins on Friday, March 5, 2021, and concludes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The International Feature Film category, formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film, was first introduced in the 1940s to the Academy Awards. Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite“, won this category in 2020 and also won the Best Picture award overall.

“The Milkmaid” is expected to be in cinemas later in 2021.

You can check out the other shortlisted selections from all the categories here.

