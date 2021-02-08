Akah & Claire Nnani have Welcomed their First Child!

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani and his beautiful wife Claire have welcomed their first child together and they can’t wait to share their birth story with you soon. Meanwhile, the couple shared the news on their joint Instagram page with a cute photo taken shortly before their baby arrived, and captioned it:

2 lovers and a love child ❤️ Our baby came shortly (literally a few hours) after this photo. It really was the most unforgettable memory ever and we can’t wait to share our birth story with you soon. 🥰 Thank you so much for the love and prayers. We love you!!

Congrats to the couple❤️

Photo Credit: @akahandclaire