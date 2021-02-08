Connect with us

Sisi Yemmie threw Her Hubby a Surprise 40th Birthday Party He'll Never Forget

A Day in the Life of Timini Egbuson - See All He Got Up To

Dodos Uvieghara's Extreme Closet Declutter + Organizing Tips

Catch Episode 9 (Foreign Currency) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Learn How To Cook Ogbono Soup with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

Claire Idera Nnani shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Month of Love with Romantic Movies | Watch "You Again"

A Simi & Adekunle Gold Live Performance of "Bites the Dust" to Kickstart Your Weekend

Twyse Ereme is an Absolute Vibe on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Get to Know Mory Coco a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

There’s no better way to celebrate the love of your life than throwing them a surprise party on their birthday.

Sisi Yemmie threw her hubby, Yemi popularly known as Bobo, a surprise party to celebrate his 40th birthday. “My husbands birthday was on the 1st of January so I surprised him on the 3rd and he couldn’t believe it”, she writes on YouTube.

It was the 1st surprise I ever pulled off! Planning a surprise party is stressful abeg. LOL. Shout out to the amazing friends of his that showed up despite stuff going on, thank God say e nor flop. Grateful to the amazing decorator pulling this off in like 6 hours:

Check out the new photos:

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: sisiyemmie

