Connect with us

Events

The Cuppy Foundation in partnership with "Save The Children" announces 'The Gold Dust Conference' | February 11th

BN TV Events Scoop

Sisi Yemmie threw Her Hubby a Surprise 40th Birthday Party He'll Never Forget

Events Features

SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021

Events

Zulumoke Oyibo is set to change the Narrative in the Film Industry with 'Inkblot Women In Film' Initiaive

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Here’s how you can attend the Unveiling of Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu Latest Book ‘The King of my Gifts’ | February 6th

Events Movies & TV News Scoop

John Boyega, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman make 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nomination List

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Yvonne Orji, Folake Olowofoyeku Nominated for 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Events Scoop

Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Pinktastic 3rd Birthday Party for Stormi

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Nigerian Idol is Back with Season 6! Meet the Host & Judges

Events

The Cuppy Foundation in partnership with “Save The Children” announces ‘The Gold Dust Conference’ | February 11th

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Cuppy Foundation, aimed at tackling various issues surrounding child protection and education for girls and minorities, has since its inception, carried out various groundbreaking activities. This time, she has announced her first-ever digital conference, The Gold Dust Conference in partnership with Save The Children.

On Thursday, February 11th, the conference will be live on YouTube at 12PM WAT and will feature panel discussions and keynote addresses, details on the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year, and a special performance by the founder, Cuppy. The conference is a follow-up from the Gold Gala which was held in 2019, where over N5bn was raised, used to reach over 9000 individuals and families. The year one expense plan on these funds also enabled 295 individuals trained on infant and young child feeding. The impact of these funds didn’t stop here. 50 million Naira was also used in supporting the Lagos state government and Federal Capital Territory in the battle against COVID-19.

Cuppy recently released her annual Cuppy Foundation report detailing the activities and efforts of her foundation through the year 2020.

Keynote speakers for this conference include;  Maryam Ahmed (Youth Ambassador, Save The Children Nigeria), Maryam Farooqi (Philanthropy Manager – Africa & New Markets), Kevin Watkins (CEO, Save the Children UK), Dr. Adaeze Oramalu (Senior Nutrition Adviser, Save The Children Nigeria).

Save the date and plan to attend by registering for the Gold Dust conference HERE. For the 2020 Cuppy Foundation Report; Visit HERE.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Great Opara: Clubhouse Fever and the Power of Twitter Naija

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Times Have Changed! You Need to Reinvent and Equip Yourself

SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for “Lizard” is Great for Nollywood

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Book in 2021
Advertisement
css.php