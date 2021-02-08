Claire Idera Nnani shares what she Packed in her Hospital Bag

It’s never too early to gather together all the essentials you’ll need during labour and birth and for after your baby is born. In the latest vlog, Claire Nnani shares what she packed in hospital bags.

She says:

Being pregnant and giving birth in Nigeria is quite different from giving birth abroad. one of the differences are the fact that you have to take a couple of things on your own and I listed them here. The pregnancy hospital bag is for women who need information on what to take to the hospital when going to give birth. Get ready for your final, labour hours.