#BNMovieFeature is Celebrating the Month of Love with Romantic Movies | Watch "You Again"

A Simi & Adekunle Gold Live Performance of "Bites the Dust" to Kickstart Your Weekend

Twyse Ereme is an Absolute Vibe on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Get to Know Mory Coco a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag

Gigi Hadid's Guide to Post-Pregnancy Skin Care & Contouring

This Light Soup Recipe from Telande World is So Appetizing

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Goat Meat Rice Recipe is a Must Try

The Brandy & Whitney Houston adaptation of "Cinderella" is coming to Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” Collection

Your Exclusive Look into the Making of Davido's Hit Single "FEM"

Leo Pays Gladys a Visit in Episode 5 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

Published

40 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of February.

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian, African movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “You Again“, starring Nick Mutuma, Mimi Mars, Morris the Actor, Amalie Chopetta, Neomi Ng’ang’a, Lenana Kariba, Eddie Mbugua, Kate Snow, Tyler Mbaya Nyakundi Isaboke, William Mwangi, Brenda Ochieng’, Fareed Khimani, and Kush Tracey.

The movie was produced by Nick Mutuma and Wangui Ngunjiri, created and written by Natasha Likimani.

Synopsis:

Ever wondered what it would be like WORKING with your EX? ‘YOU AGAIN’ is the story of Sophia, a young, well-educated woman who lands a job at a newly launched TV station. What was supposed to be her dream job quickly turns into a nightmare as Sophia finds out that she’ll be co-anchoring the news with her ex-boyfriend Kingsley. The 60-minute romantic comedy follows them as they try to come to terms with the situation and deal with questions left unanswered from their past.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

