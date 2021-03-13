Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature International Women’s Month Special: Watch this Documentary "Mama Colonel"

BN TV Style

Dodos Uvieghara's Instagram Secrets - Here's how she Creates 2 Weeks of Quality Content in 4 Hours

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

FJ Picks Up a 'Wahala Couple' in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV

Lanre Shonubi & SwitOpe take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi & Dejimecury discuss Fatherhood in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Homemade Eggplant (Garden Egg) Sauce Recipe

BN TV

Grace Ajilore is Keeping it Real in this Question & Answer Tag

BN TV Music

Go Behind the Scenes of Ms Banks' Mobo Awards Performance in Episode 7 of "Bank On It"

BN TV

Lilian Afegbai & Laura Ikeji Kanu Play Truth or Dare in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Dami & Cris are at Crossroads in Episode 10 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature International Women’s Month Special: Watch this Documentary “Mama Colonel”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

After showcasing more than 150 films in our weekly #BNMovieFeature section, this month of March, the much-loved column that we launched in 2017 is coming to an end.

As you already know, in this segment we feature Nigerian full-length films for our film-loving BNers. From throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

We hope you enjoyed every bit of it.

Before we go, this month of March, we are celebrating International Women’s Month by spotlighting the influential women of Africa. Specifically, we want to celebrate those women who have been instrumental to the promotion of unity, justice and the fight against prejudice, featuring a series of Afri Docs documentaries.

This week’s feature is the 2017 documentary titled “Mama Colonel“, directed by Dieudo Hamadi. Mama Colonel (French: Maman Colonelle) is a documentary film based in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The film focuses on the work of Colonel Honorine Munyole who fights against sexual abuse and child abuse.

Synopsis

Colonel Honorine, more commonly known as Mama Colonel, works for the Congolese police force and heads the unit for the protection of minors and the fight against sexual violence. Having worked for 15 years in Bukavu, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she learns she is transferred to Kisangani. There, she finds herself faced with new challenges.

Watch the documentary below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate

Ene Abah: A Day at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja
Advertisement
css.php