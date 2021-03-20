BNMovieFeature: Watch “Khartoum Offside” a Sports Documentary spotlighting Young Sudanese Women Defying the Odds

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

After showcasing more than 150 films in our weekly #BNMovieFeature section, this month of March, the much-loved column that we launched in 2017 is coming to an end.

As you already know, in this segment we feature Nigerian full-length films for our film-loving BNers. From throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

We hope you enjoyed every bit of it.

Before we go, this month of March, we are celebrating International Women’s Month by spotlighting the influential women of Africa. Specifically, we want to celebrate those women who have been instrumental to the promotion of unity, justice and the fight against prejudice, featuring a series of Afri Docs documentaries.

This week’s feature is a 2019 documentary titled “Khartoum Offside” by Marwa Zein.

Synopsis

A group of exceptional young ladies in Khartoum are determined to play football professionally. They are prepared to defy the ban imposed by Sudan’s Islamic Military government and they will not take no for an answer. Their battle to get officially recognised as Sudan’s National Woman’s team is fearless, courageous and often laughable. But their struggle is unwavering. Through the intimate portrait of these women over several years we follow their moments of hope and deception.

Despite the National Football Federation getting FIFA funds earmarked for the women’s teams, this team continues to be marginalized. However, there is a new spark of hope when the elections within the federation could mean a real change of the entire system.

Watch the documentary below:

