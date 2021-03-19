BN TV
Watch Kris Jenner Analyze 17 of Her Timeless Looks From 1990 to Now
In this video with Vogue, world-famous momager of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Kris Jenner revisits her life in looks.
Learn all about Kris’s fashion obsessions, some of her favourite outfits, and why she and Khloe have such similar wardrobes.
Watch the video below:
CREDITS:
Director: Rom Bokobza
DP: Nate Gold
Editor: Camille Getz
Producer: Naomi Nishi
Associate Producer: Rachel Cantor
Sound: Gray Thomas-Sowers
Set Design: Robert Ziemer