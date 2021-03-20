Catch the 2nd Part of Biodun Stephen’s “Sugar Chops” starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

The second part of Biodun Stephen‘s comedy series “Sugar Chops” is here.

“Sugar Chops” follows the story of 16-year-old Titi aka Chops and her mum, Ms B, as they take us on a hilarious journey of mischief, friendship and romance.

In this part, Titi not only attends a party without Ms B’s permission, but she also couldn’t make it home.

The series stars Bisola Aiyeola, Ariyike Olowolagba, Micheal Afolarin, Ayuba Adebayo, Timi Richards and a handful of special appearances by your faves.

Watch the second part below: