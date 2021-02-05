A Simi & Adekunle Gold Live Performance of “Bites the Dust” to Kickstart Your Weekend

Adekunle Gold and Simi have been steadily proving themselves to be a couple of many talents.

The singers rendered a live performance of Simi’s song “Bites the Dust”, a track off “Restless II“ EP. Talking about the song, she wrote:

bites the dust” started out as @adekunlegold ‘s song – and then I told him I wanted to do a verse, then he said to put it on my EP because it was so on-brand for the project. best decision. So with the help of @weareplatoon, we made an acoustic live version for you guys. I hope you enjoy it 🤎 link inna mi bio #RestlessII

Watch the video below: