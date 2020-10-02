Music
New EP: Simi – Restless II
Simi promised, and now she has delivered.
The music star has released her new highly anticipated EP “Restless II“, a project which signals an exciting, rebirth of sound for Simi and sees her mixing sophisticated and sultry, future-R&B with vibrant Afrobeats influences and her distinctive and mesmerizingly, soulful vocals.
The new extended play comprises of 6 tracks, including the previously released “No Longer Beneficial.”
Adekunle Gold, WurlD and Ms Banks‘ vocals are all in the project, they appear on track 6, 4 and 2 respectively. Producers are Sess [Tracks 1, 3, 4 and 6] Oscar [Tracks 2 and 5].
Listen to the full EP:
No Longer Beneficial
“There For You” feat. Ms Banks
“City Lights”
“Triggered” feat. WurlD
“Undeserving”