New EP: Simi – Restless II

Simi promised, and now she has delivered.

The music star has released her new highly anticipated EP “Restless II“, a project which signals an exciting, rebirth of sound for Simi and sees her mixing sophisticated and sultry, future-R&B with vibrant Afrobeats influences and her distinctive and mesmerizingly, soulful vocals.

The new extended play comprises of 6 tracks, including the previously released “No Longer Beneficial.”

Adekunle Gold, WurlD and Ms Banks‘ vocals are all in the project, they appear on track 6, 4 and 2 respectively. Producers are Sess [Tracks 1, 3, 4 and 6] Oscar [Tracks 2 and 5].

Listen to the full EP:

No Longer Beneficial

“There For You” feat. Ms Banks

“City Lights”

“Triggered” feat. WurlD

“Undeserving”

“Bites the Dust” feat. Adekunle Gold