Fireboy DML’s track “Scatter“, off his “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” album was earlier announced as part of the official soundtrack of FIFA 21.

The afrobeat singer had a live set for the FIFA 21 World Premiere, where he gave an electrifying performance of his hit track “Scatter”.

Fireboy reminded us why we first fell in love with the song.

Watch the performance below: