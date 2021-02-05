Connect with us

Music Scoop

Ric Hassani’s Album “The Prince I Became” is coming this February

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

A Simi & Adekunle Gold Live Performance of "Bites the Dust" to Kickstart Your Weekend

Music Scoop

"Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic" Album | All the Questions Joeboy Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Music

New Video: KiDi feat. Kuami Eugene & Patoranking - Spiritual

Music

New Video: 9ice - Agbatan

Music

Reintroducing Jola Bello with New Single "Spin Me" | Listen

BN TV Music

Your Exclusive Look into the Making of Davido's Hit Single "FEM"

Music

New Music: Femi Kuti - Land Grab

Music

New Music: Protek Illasheva - Wahala For Who No Get Jesus

Music

New Music: Korede Bello - Real Man

Music

Ric Hassani’s Album “The Prince I Became” is coming this February

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

Ric Hassani has announced a release date for his forthcoming album “The Prince I Became“.

Today, he made the announcement of the album title and release date on Instagram. He wrote:

I put out my first album four years ago. Since then, so much has happened in my life. These songs have been my peace, my joy, my anger, my therapy, my calm, my vex, my pain, my comfort, now it’s time for them to be yours. The Prince I Became Album, February 26th, I love you.

The 17 track album features Kuami Eugene, Sauti Sol, Fumbani Changaya, Frank Edwards, Zoro and Nicky Jam.

This new project is coming a year after his “Love, & Christmas” EP which featured five-track compilation on his Christmas love tales.

Check out the tracklist for “The Prince I Became” below:

Photo Credit: richassani
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for “Lizard” is Great for Nollywood

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Book in 2021

Chisom Winifred: Dear Creative, it’s Okay to Give Yourself Time to Figure Things Out

#WorldCancerDay: Solumkolia and Abigail Survived Cancer & They Want you to Know you Can Too!

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?
Advertisement
css.php