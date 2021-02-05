Ric Hassani’s Album “The Prince I Became” is coming this February

Ric Hassani has announced a release date for his forthcoming album “The Prince I Became“.

Today, he made the announcement of the album title and release date on Instagram. He wrote:

I put out my first album four years ago. Since then, so much has happened in my life. These songs have been my peace, my joy, my anger, my therapy, my calm, my vex, my pain, my comfort, now it’s time for them to be yours. The Prince I Became Album, February 26th, I love you.

The 17 track album features Kuami Eugene, Sauti Sol, Fumbani Changaya, Frank Edwards, Zoro and Nicky Jam.

This new project is coming a year after his “Love, & Christmas” EP which featured five-track compilation on his Christmas love tales.

Check out the tracklist for “The Prince I Became” below:

Photo Credit: richassani