Whoop whoop! It’s Valentine season and love is in the air.

Rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku proposed to the love of his life in November 2020 and she said yes. Now, he’s showing us exactly how the proposal went down.

Ikechukwu shared the romantic proposal video on social media and captioned it, “when she said yes. #tbt didn’t post it yesterday but wanted to share.”

Watch the proposal below: