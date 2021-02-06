Connect with us

Di'Ja talks "Afropop", Motherhood & Finding Her Voice on the Cover of Blanck Magazine's Lite Issue

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Blanck Magazine’s Lite issue is bursting with sharp, sweet, and exciting contents and Editor-in-Chief Franka Chiedu caught up with Nigerian-Sierra Leonean singer Di’Ja to talk about her latest 6 track- EP titled “Aphropop“, the place of women in music, finding her voice, her ongoing fight for human rights, the #endsars protests, motherhood, mental health and more.

Di’Ja says

It takes amazing women to breakthrough all the boundaries already created through pre-conceived notions. The fact that women are still succeeding even with the obstacles ahead should tell you what they are capable of without these obstacles.

Read the Issue on Blanck Magazine.

Credits:

Words by Franka Asindi Chiedu (@fasindi)
Photographer: @i_amxela
Hair: @tayocuts
Makeup: @jmsignature
Stylist: kachmeifyoucan
Designer: @spectrumbyaisha
Cover Star: @aphrodija

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

