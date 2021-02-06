10 Super Stylish Date Night looks, Courtesy Afua Rida

Ghanaian influencer and stylist Afua Rida has been on our style radar for a couple of years now, and for good reasons.

The fashionista has the innate ability to transform simple basics into fashionable fits and we can’t help but stan!

Afua’s style essentials consist of bold colours, patterns, healthy natural hair and minimal makeup, metallic dresses featuring stylish heels.

So if you’re looking to win compliments on your next date night, look no further, here are ten sizzling date night looks to copy from Afua Rida – You’re welcome.