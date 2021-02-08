Here’s A Week’s Worth Of Outfit Inspiration, Courtesy Damilola Owoade

UK-based style blogger Damilola Owoade has a fashion sensibility that only a few possess. The style-star regularly comes through with top-tier corporate fits and can also slay in a chic dress as well.

Damilola’s ability to make the right fashion choices every single time is why we and her 60,000 plus followers are on a constant look-out.

The key to Damilola’s no-fail looks? Fedora hats, monochromatic looks, chic dresses, unexpected bold colours, form-fitted power suits featuring stunning heels.

If you’re in a rut or feeling uninspired with dressing up this week, look no further we have curated seven stylish fits for the week using Damilola Owoade as a style guide.

Monday:

A classic white suit is a perfect way to start the new week.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with an elegant, colourful and fresh look to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to a small party afterwards is what we call a win-win.

Friday:

A chic denim look is perfect for casual Fridays.

Saturday:

Saturday picnics call for stylish dresses.

Sunday:

Rock a colourful fitted dress for Sunday hangouts.