#WorkWearFashion: The Ultimate Handbook for Chic Workwear: Issue 181

Travel Style Diary: Check Out Reni Abina's Bomb Ibiza Outfits

ICYMI: Mercy Eke, Cee-C & Alex Unusual Won Fashion at #BBNaijaAllStars’ First Saturday Night Rave!

Enado Odigie’s Fashion Moments Have All The Inspiration You Need For A Classy Week In Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

The #BBNaijaAllStars Ladies Flaunt Fashion Finesse At The First Live Eviction Show!

It’s All About Black Barbies This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 247

#WorkWearLooks: Embracing Très Chic Office Looks | Issue 180

Temi Otedola's Latest Look In Mykonos Is The Stylish Escape We All Need!

Lagos Fashion Week Officially Opens Applications for Green Access Competition 2023– Register HERE

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thestyleinfidel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lazy Makoti (@thelazymakoti)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe 🇿🇦 (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuli Mola (@stylealertsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinqobile Tusani (@sinqobile.tusani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siphosethu Nkosi (@sethu_nkosi)

