Connect with us

Style

The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is Coming Soon — Here's What to Expect

Style

#WorkWearFashion: The Ultimate Handbook for Chic Workwear: Issue 181

Style

Travel Style Diary: Check Out Reni Abina's Bomb Ibiza Outfits

Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke, Cee-C & Alex Unusual Won Fashion at #BBNaijaAllStars’ First Saturday Night Rave!

Style

Enado Odigie’s Fashion Moments Have All The Inspiration You Need For A Classy Week In Style

Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

Style

The #BBNaijaAllStars Ladies Flaunt Fashion Finesse At The First Live Eviction Show!

Beauty Style

It’s All About Black Barbies This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 247

Style

#WorkWearLooks: Embracing Très Chic Office Looks | Issue 180

Style

Temi Otedola's Latest Look In Mykonos Is The Stylish Escape We All Need!

Style

The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is Coming Soon — Here’s What to Expect

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 is coming soon, and we are thrilled to host our FIRST PHYSICAL edition!

Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more influential and life-changing. We take immense pride in our ability to bring together esteemed experts and visionary thought leaders from the fashion and creative industry, fostering connections that offer invaluable insights and ignite inspiration among the burgeoning African talent. As we gear up for this event, we are eager to empower and uplift the next generation of creative minds across the continent.

The 2023 edition will brim with a rich and diverse experience, encompassing engaging panels, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats featuring influential African game-changers.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates on @bellanaijastyle, and be sure to follow the hashtags #BNSDigitalSummit and #BNSDigitalSummit23 on Instagram.

For more information/participation, email [email protected]

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: There’s a Nigerian Story Outside Despair and Challenges

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days I Choose Not to See

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Author of “Stay With Me” Has Been Longlisted for The Booker Prize 2023

Chisom Mefor: Finding a Balanced Career Path as a Young Adult
css.php