The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is Coming Soon — Here’s What to Expect

The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 is coming soon, and we are thrilled to host our FIRST PHYSICAL edition!

Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more influential and life-changing. We take immense pride in our ability to bring together esteemed experts and visionary thought leaders from the fashion and creative industry, fostering connections that offer invaluable insights and ignite inspiration among the burgeoning African talent. As we gear up for this event, we are eager to empower and uplift the next generation of creative minds across the continent.

The 2023 edition will brim with a rich and diverse experience, encompassing engaging panels, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats featuring influential African game-changers.

This immersive event promises to be an unforgettable blend of knowledge, creativity, and inspiration, uniting talents and visionaries from various fields to shape the future of the fashion and creative industry in Africa.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates on @bellanaijastyle, and be sure to follow the hashtags #BNSDigitalSummit and #BNSDigitalSummit23 on Instagram.

For more information/participation, email [email protected]