TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas— You’re Welcome!

Published

39 mins ago

 on

At BellaNaija Style, we find the trendiest and most stylish looks on Instagram for you, so you don’t have to.

During the week, these fashionistas rocked chic outfits that left us swooning, and we are sure you will feel the same way.

Whether it’s Jackie Appiah or Debbie Beeko, these Ghanaian #BellaStylistas know how to serve a killer look.

Check out some of our favourite looks below if you want to learn some tips and tricks!

Jackie Appiah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

Debbie Beeko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Hamdiya Hamid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Nana Ama McBrown Mensah

Aku-Sika Bekoe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aku-Sika Bekoe (@aku_akuffo)

Ramona McDermott

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Hayet Rida

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A Y E T (@hayet.rida)

Sika Osei

Violet Bannerman Obeng

