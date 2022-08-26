Style
Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign
Adut Akech is back at it again! The widely sought-after South-Sudanese supermodel starred in Michael Kors‘ Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, and boy oh boy, did she EAT and leave no crumbs.
The first ensemble was an uber-stylish yellow suit featuring a cute purse and a gorgeous set of stilettos, all in the same colour. The second look took a neutral route with an edgy twist. The beauty strutted the streets in a striking brown oversized hooded coat and a matching turtle-neck bodysuit. With a waist-cinching chunky belt, Adut completed the look with a pair of thigh-high carton-brown boots. She kept her makeup beautiful and soft for both ensembles, complemented by stunning cornrows.
The fashion brand wrote on their Instagram page:
Stepping up and stepping out: our Fall/Winter 2022 #MichaelKorsCollection campaign celebrates the allure of New York City with opulent extravagance. Follow along as Adut Akech and #Rianne Van Rompaey hit the town in the season’s most glamorous styles from our runway collection.
See the campaign videos below.
Credits
Outfits: @michaelkors
Videography: @jack_shanahan_dp
Styling: @georgecortina