BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

We have to hand it to Ebuka; not many people can continuously feed us as many looks as he has in the last several weeks. Ebuka has shown not only that he can switch between suave and Afrocentric and unconventional, but also that he has a wide stylistic repertoire; and what can we say, other than that we love it?

Ebuka again went for and nailed the Afrocentric look by wearing a multicoloured Aso-oke agbada from Omeruo Bespoke that was inspired by TV.

Check it out!

Photo Credit: @theoladayo