Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Fake #BBNaijaLevelUp Housemate Modella Has Been Evicted!

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: A Recap of Week 5 in Biggie's House

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Get Ready for a Good Laugh with Bimbo Ademoye's New Web Series "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Movies & TV

“… now I’m the Celebrity Pharmacist” - #BBNaija’s Pharmsavi says in New BellaNaija Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: Kess details his relationship with Ilebaye, Bryann & Beauty in new interview | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Bolu Essien’s Movie ‘Becoming Abi’ is coming to Netflix on October 28th

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 4 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Taymesan says his major prayer is for soft work & big payout | Watch “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: House Merger, Drama & Personality Clash

Movies & TV

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We have to hand it to Ebuka; not many people can continuously feed us as many looks as he has in the last several weeks. Ebuka has shown not only that he can switch between suave and Afrocentric and unconventional, but also that he has a wide stylistic repertoire; and what can we say, other than that we love it?

Ebuka again went for and nailed the Afrocentric look by wearing a multicoloured Aso-oke agbada from Omeruo Bespoke that was inspired by TV.

Check it out!

Photo Credit: @theoladayo

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own

Dennis Isong: Before you Buy that Property in Lagos, Here’s What you Should Do 

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores
css.php