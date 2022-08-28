BNxBBNaija7: Fake #BBNaijaLevelUp Housemate Modella Has Been Evicted!

Tonight, we saw Modella, the first fake housemate, exit the Big Brother Naija Level Up house.

As usual, we welcomed the ever-stylish Ebuka onto the stage this evening, marking the fifth live eviction episode of Big Brother Naijas season seven. Getting to the stage, Modella revealed that her time in the house was a beautiful experience.

“I told him everything was vibes but he wanted more,” Modella said about her relationship with Bryann.