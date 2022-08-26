Zozibini Tunzi Shines on Bona Magazine’s September Cover!

South African model and Miss Universe 2019 title holder Zozibini Tunzi is the latest cover star for Bona Magazine‘s September cover.

Zozi looked regal on the cover in a gorgeous orange blouse paired with refined nude makeup and her signature chic high-fade cut. She complemented her look with matching encrusted earrings.

According to the Magazine:

Three years after she took the local and international stages, Zozi Tunzi is still inspiring and setting trends. BONA caught up with the go-getting queen to get the latest scoop, and boy was it a special occasion! Inside this issue, we explore numerous trending topics and healthy networking tips. We also give you the latest beauty hacks and give you the seasonal must -haves for your closet.

Credits

Editor: @viwentlebi

Cover star: @zozitunzi

Photographer: @garethvannelson

Photography assistant: @kyraw_photos

Designer: @ms_asknie

Stylist: @iamrojaun | @amylee___xx

Stylist assistant: @tylajoe

Makeup: @vuvu.maseti

Garment: @mmxms_clothing

