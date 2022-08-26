Connect with us

Zozibini Tunzi Shines on Bona Magazine's September Cover!

Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign

TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas— You’re Welcome!

Erica Nlewedim Looked Absolutely Stunning in Pink at Her Friend's Wedding

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Beautiful Blue Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 205

Okay! John Boyega Makes a Case for Minimalist Streetwear

See the 7 Times Dénola Grey Served Unmissable Fashion Moments

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 138

Thuso Mbedu Shows Us a New Side to Her Style in this Vanity Fair Feature

Published

3 hours ago

 on

South African model and Miss Universe 2019 title holder Zozibini Tunzi is the latest cover star for Bona Magazine‘s September cover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bona Magazine (@bona_mag)

Zozi looked regal on the cover in a gorgeous orange blouse paired with refined nude makeup and her signature chic high-fade cut. She complemented her look with matching encrusted earrings.

According to the Magazine:

Three years after she took the local and international stages, Zozi Tunzi is still inspiring and setting trends. BONA caught up with the go-getting queen to get the latest scoop, and boy was it a special occasion!

Inside this issue, we explore numerous trending topics and healthy networking tips. We also give you the latest beauty hacks and give you the seasonal must -haves for your closet.

Read the full story on www.bona.co.za.

 

Credits

Editor: @viwentlebi
Cover star: @zozitunzi
Photographer: @garethvannelson
Photography assistant: @kyraw_photos
Designer: @ms_asknie
Stylist: @iamrojaun | @amylee___xx
Stylist assistant: @tylajoe
Makeup: @vuvu.maseti
Garment: @mmxms_clothing

Related Topics:

