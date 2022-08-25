Erica Nlewedim Looked Absolutely Stunning in Pink at Her Friend’s Wedding

Erica Nlewedim is one stylish #Bellastylista that never misses when it comes to her jaw-dropping sartorial choices. The Media IT girl attended her friend’s wedding over the weekend in a gorgeous Emagine by Bukola number.

With a gorgeous display of beautiful embroidery and glistening sparkles, Erica’s pink figure-hugging number featured sheer sleeves with a dramatic bow cascading into a stunning side train.

To up the ante, the style star paired her ensemble with dainty jewellery and wore her hair in a chic wispy updo. Erica’s dreamy makeup complimented her entire look perfectly, featuring lush lashes, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and rosy lips. What’s not to love?

Credits

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Photography: @momodumedia

Makeup: @fyniquebeauty | @doxahairandbeauty

