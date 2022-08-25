Connect with us

Style

Erica Nlewedim Looked Absolutely Stunning in Pink at Her Friend's Wedding

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Beautiful Blue Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 205

Style

Okay! John Boyega Makes a Case for Minimalist Streetwear

Style

See the 7 Times Dénola Grey Served Unmissable Fashion Moments

Career Features Style

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Style

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 138

Style

Thuso Mbedu Shows Us a New Side to Her Style in this Vanity Fair Feature

Style

FreshbyDotun Makes a Bold Comeback with Its 'ManAboutTown' Collection

Style

Here’s Your Guide To A Dapper Week In Style, Thanks Mr Xabib

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on Nancy Isime's Look for the "Obara 'M" Movie Premiere

Style

Erica Nlewedim Looked Absolutely Stunning in Pink at Her Friend’s Wedding

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Erica Nlewedim  is one stylish #Bellastylista that never misses when it comes to her jaw-dropping sartorial choices. The Media IT girl attended her friend’s wedding over the weekend in a gorgeous Emagine by Bukola number.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

With a gorgeous display of beautiful embroidery and glistening sparkles, Erica’s pink figure-hugging number featured sheer sleeves with a dramatic bow cascading into a stunning side train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

To up the ante, the style star paired her ensemble with dainty jewellery and wore her hair in a chic wispy updo. Erica’s dreamy makeup complimented her entire look perfectly, featuring lush lashes, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and rosy lips. What’s not to love?

 

Credits

Dress: @emaginebybukola
Photography: @momodumedia
Makeup: @fyniquebeauty@doxahairandbeauty 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own

Dennis Isong: Before you Buy that Property in Lagos, Here’s What you Should Do 

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores

Mfonobong Inyang: It is the Turn of the Lazy Nigerian Youth!
css.php