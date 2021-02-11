Connect with us

Here’s Why Rihanna's Fenty Fashion House is Going on Hiatus

Gigi Hadid's Guide to Post-Pregnancy Skin Care & Contouring

See the 10 Nail Art Designs that are Inspiring BN Style Editors Right Now

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Vanessa Gyimah, Minnie Dlamini & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Temi Otedola, Nengi Hampson, Ayanda Thabethe & More

Rihanna's Look for Essence Magazine's Latest Issue Has That Stop and Stare Effect

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Dorathy Bachor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Kika Osunde & More

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Jackie Aina, Erica Nlewedim, Nengi Hampson & More

Dorcas Shola Fapson has Big Plans for a "Black Skin Bible"

Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!

Published

8 hours ago

 on

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna poses with the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

American award-winning singer and Businesswoman, Rihanna‘s clothing line Fenty Fashion House which was launched less than two years ago with French luxury conglomerate LVMH will be put on hold indefinitely.

Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty, beauty and skincare lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will continue to operate according to a statement to CNN style from LVMH, who says they intend to focus on “the growth and long-term development” of these other elements of Fenty as the suspension was an agreement with the singer “pending better conditions”.

Rihanna launched her Fenty range in 2019, making her the first woman of colour to launch a line under the LVMH brand.

Although she’s yet put out music since her “Anti” album in 2016, the singer has been concentrated on her lingerie, beauty and skincare lines, owning one of the biggest fanbases in the industry. However, fashion analysts think the label prices may have been too expensive for most of her fans.

