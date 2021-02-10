Blessing Okagbare is a Guinness World Record Holder 💪🏾

African record holder for the 200m race Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been honoured by the Guinness World Records with a certificate for the most appearances in Diamond League Meetings, making a total of 67 appearances between 3rd of July 2010 and 31 August 2018.

The excited athlete shared a photo of her certificate and captioned it: “A dream made reality through God’s grace and determination. Look what finally came in the mail… Thanks to @guinnessworldrecords. I am indeed honored, proud and grateful ❤️🙏🥰.”

Congratulations Blessing!

Photo Credit: @itsblessingokagbare