Connect with us

News

Blessing Okagbare is a Guinness World Record Holder 💪🏾

Movies & TV News Scoop

Michael B. Jordan & Jay-Z are Producing a TV Series Based on Muhammad Ali's Life

Movies & TV News Scoop

Michelle Obama is Supporting Children’s Health with New Cooking Show "Waffles + Mochi"

Music News

Lil Frosh Remanded in Correctional Facility Following Assault Allegations by Girlfriend Okeoghene

News

WTO General Council to Decide the Next Director-General on February 15

News

This is Why the Federal Government is Planning on Replacing BVN with NIN

News

Elon Musk's Tesla Buys $1.5Billion in Bitcoin and Everyone is Talking About It

Career News

Rolake Rosiji appointed the New CEO of Jobberman

News

Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLekkiTollGate

News

Introducing the Newly Appointed SSA on Persons Living With Disability: Adenike Oyetunde 👏🏾👏🏾

News

Blessing Okagbare is a Guinness World Record Holder 💪🏾

Published

4 hours ago

 on

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria reacts after winning the women’s 200m during the Prefontaine Classic at Cobb Track & Angell Field on June 30, 2019 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

African record holder for the 200m race Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been honoured by the Guinness World Records with a certificate for the most appearances in Diamond League Meetings, making a total of 67 appearances between 3rd of July 2010 and 31 August 2018.

The excited athlete shared a photo of her certificate and captioned it: “A dream made reality through God’s grace and determination. Look what finally came in the mail… Thanks to @guinnessworldrecords. I am indeed honored, proud and grateful ❤️🙏🥰.”

Congratulations Blessing!

Photo Credit: @itsblessingokagbare

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey

Dennis Isong: Everything you Need to Know about Purchasing Land in Lagos State

#BNShareYourHustle: Show Your Special Someone how Sweet You are with Chemi’s Cakes

Laetitia Mugerwa: When the Ghetto Leads the Way in the Fight for Freedom

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php