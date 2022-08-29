Spotify Hosted a Full-Day Event to Celebrate Culture-Shifters, Innovators & Tastemakers in Lagos

Nigeria is, without a doubt, a country that sets trends around the world, and Lagos is at the centre of this. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Spotify brought together celebrities, media, influencers, and fans for a full-day event tagged #SpotifyFunhouse to celebrate Lagos’ prestige as a city of culture-shifters, innovators, and tastemakers.

Exciting performances and insightful fireside discussions with influential content producers were included at the event, which took place at the Landmark Centre. They talked about how Nigerian Generation Z listens to music and how they use it to feel better.

Speaking at the event, Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa, Spotify, said:

Lagos is becoming a global tastemaker city, and a generation of artists, powered by online streaming, have got it to this point. Thanks in large part to music, the world’s been given a taste of Nigeria. Moreso, African creators are giving rise to the globalisation of culture through their work, and we are so excited to be part of this success story. We are so proud to be connected to the Nigerian Gen Z community, and we are still committed to highlighting the talent coming out of Nigeria by giving local audio artists and creators a place to show off their work.

The guests had the opportunity to experience Spotify’s Blend feature, which is a fun way for users to access unique collaborative playlists that blend their musical tastes with those of their friends and family. Users can then see where their tastes differ. In a special booth for Blends, guests were able to make their Blends and see how Spotify uses music to bring people together.

The Afrobeats booth allowed guests to become acquainted with the many Afrobeats-centric playlists available on Spotify, some of which were displayed at the booth. The RADAR booth highlighted the six RADAR Africa artists who recently joined the Spotify RADAR programme: BNXN (formerly known as Buju), Victony, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Buruklyn Boyz, and DBN Gogo.

The Spotify team talked with influencers and their fans throughout the morning session to get a thorough understanding of Nigeria’s Gen Z’s listening preferences. During the session, Gen Zs talked about how the music they listen to often shows how they feel and fits into their daily lives.

With attendees singing along to his popular song “Holy Father” and other jams, Victony, made the night memorable. Later, during the evening session, another Spotify RADAR Africa artist, BNXN, kept the party going with some of his hit songs, including “Finesse.” Preyé, a rising Nigerian Afropop artist, also performed, previewing her next album due out in September. The all-female dance crew DanceBit performed for both the morning and evening guests, and their performance was a hit with both.

Check out photos from the event below: