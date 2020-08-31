Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the 2020 Notting Hill Carnival

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Tiwa Savage continues to take the international stage by storm with a performance at the Notting Hill Carnival, which usually takes place around August in the streets of West London.

For the first time in its 54-year history, Notting Hill Carnival was an entirely virtual affair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian singer performed some tracks off her new album, “Celia”.

Watch her performance below:

