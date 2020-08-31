Connect with us

BN TV

Darey Art-Alade had a Splendid Time Meeting Anthony Madu & the Leap of Dance Academy

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the 2020 Notting Hill Carnival

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"You'll Always Be Our King" - Watch Marvel Studios' Special Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

BN TV

It's a Naming Ceremony for Regina Daniels' Baby on this Episode of "Our Circle"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Here's a New Episode of “Sol Family" - Sauti Sol’s Reality Show

BN TV

You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends

BN TV

Now Here’s a King Prawn Fried Rice Recipe from The Kitchen Muse You Can Try Out this Week

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

BN TV Music

TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship "Come Alive" with Folabi Nuel is so Reviving

BN TV

Darey Art-Alade had a Splendid Time Meeting Anthony Madu & the Leap of Dance Academy

BN TV

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Leap of Dance Academy, the graceful ballet dancers, went viral after their Anthony Madu‘s video was shared by the founder, Daniel Ajala. The wonderful performance touched the hearts of millions.

Well, Darey Art Alade did get to meet the sensational students of the dance academy, driving all the way to Ajangbadi, Lagos State, to see them.

Darey says:

Our lives hold a deeper significance and purpose that is higher than what surrounds us. Where you are now has very little or no bearing on how far you’ll go. What you DO is what counts!

The students at Leap of Dance and Anthony’s story reinforce this conviction so last weekend, I set out to visit and connect with them. It was of course, a worthy outing. Continue with passion, be committed to what you do, and Jah will guide you through the rest of life’s unexpected twists.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Advertisement
css.php