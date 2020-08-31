Darey Art-Alade had a Splendid Time Meeting Anthony Madu & the Leap of Dance Academy

Leap of Dance Academy, the graceful ballet dancers, went viral after their Anthony Madu‘s video was shared by the founder, Daniel Ajala. The wonderful performance touched the hearts of millions.

Well, Darey Art Alade did get to meet the sensational students of the dance academy, driving all the way to Ajangbadi, Lagos State, to see them.

Darey says:

Our lives hold a deeper significance and purpose that is higher than what surrounds us. Where you are now has very little or no bearing on how far you’ll go. What you DO is what counts! The students at Leap of Dance and Anthony’s story reinforce this conviction so last weekend, I set out to visit and connect with them. It was of course, a worthy outing. Continue with passion, be committed to what you do, and Jah will guide you through the rest of life’s unexpected twists.

Watch the video below: