All the Juice on Yarden’s New EP ‘The One Who Descends’ And New Single ‘Time’

On December 1st, Yarden dropped his first project, ‘The One Who Descends’ via Etins Records/0207 Def Jam named after the meaning of his name in Hebrew. The project starts with ‘Wait’, an easy track that introduces the listener to Yarden’s addictive sound.

The song aims to establish Yarden’s fascination with time and how he uses the concept to explore wider subjects like relationships, personal connection, and freedom. ‘Divine’ sees the young star comfortable at a faster pace, demonstrating his versatility. The artfully compact project finishes with the beautiful closer, ‘Pressure’, an emotionally reflective track that’s made to calm inner troubles.

The two-year process of putting together his debut EP ‘The One Who Descends’ with Etins Records is said to have moulded Yarden’s creative process to provide a five-track offering that showcases his Afrobeats influence and reveals his unique place in the colourful fabric of Nigeria’s musical landscape. With production from upcoming homegrown talent and only two features from friends, Swayvee and Morien, there’s an intentional decision to work with those integral to his journey.

‘TOWD’ Tracklist:

Wait Divine Time So Cold (feat. Morien & Swayvee) Pressure

Yarden’s November 2022 single ‘Wetin’ is said to have become a huge hit, reaching about 56 million global streams and demonstrating his captivating vocals and songwriting prowess. The record is growing, with about 100k streams a day. With ‘Wetin’, Yarden showed his ability and willingness to create an expressive mood and feeling in his music that extends beyond the bounds of genre.

Always striving for greatness and success, Yarden began diligently creating content on TikTok, and ‘Wetin’ amassed over 105k creations on the app. Incredibly, the single also has over 400k Shazams. Yarden’s charisma extends to his writing, and on his most recent single, ‘Busy Body’, he creates addictive melodies over a hazy and atmospheric production.

More on Yarden:

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter was born and raised in Lagos to a musical family, with his dad producing in the local scene. Looking back at his upbringing on mainland Lagos—as the oldest of three and the son of a banker and teacher who loved to host ‘jams’ at home for guests to come and enjoy music (his dad was a DJ before settling down into a family) as well as a singer in the church choir. It was almost inevitable that Jordan (aka Yarden) would become an artist.

Growing up, Yarden saw the huge productions and relentless work ethic displayed by the likes of Chris Brown, The Weeknd, and Michael Jackson. After years of self-taught songwriting, in 2020, Yarden set his sights on a career in music, signing with Nigerian record label Etins Records and continuing to hone his craft and develop his artistry.

The lyrical content of his music touches often on the topic of love, the urgent internal yearning to find “the one,” and leans heavily into the feeling of nostalgia melodically. He has shown an ability to create music based on a whole host of different emotions, which resonates with fans from all backgrounds.

A recent 0207 Def Jam signee, his world musical dominance is only a matter of time.

Check out YARDEN:

Instagram

Tik Tok

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

For press inquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

Sponsored Content