Fire & Sand: The Ultimate Detty December Experience by The Party Company | December 9th

The Party Company (TPC), the trailblazing Experiential Entertainment Company, is set to host the seventh edition of its renowned beach rave, “Fire & Sand,” at Landmark Beach on December 9th, promising an unparalleled experience for party enthusiasts.

The Party Company is thrilled to usher in the festive spirit of Detty December with the seventh edition of ‘Fire & Sand,’ promising an electrifying beach rave experience that encapsulates the essence of celebration and joy during this vibrant season.

Founded in 2020, The Party Company has established itself as a key player in creating unforgettable experiences for young professionals, connecting ambitious brands with a vibrant community of individuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Party Company (@partycompanyng)

With a track record of over 100 parties, 20 travel trips to exotic destinations, 400 hangouts, and engaging over 10 million people online, TPC has built a closely-knit, high-value community in the heart of Nigeria.

So, if you are travelling in, this is a party to attend!

Sponsored Content