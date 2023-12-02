Unveiling the Winners of the TTSWG’s Innovation Makers Challenge

The Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) recently concluded its first Innovation Makers Challenge (IMC), awarding the top prize to Joseph Ojighoro, founder of OJ Technologies. Ojighoro’s Health Tech company triumphed over a formidable pool of entrants, securing a ₦2,000,000.00 prize.

Designed as a youth-focused initiative, the IMC aims to cultivate innovative, sustainable, and technology-driven solutions. The competition culminated in a three-day boot camp, after which the top five finalists were selected from an impressive 1,716 participants. Valentine Nnamani and Elijah Moses, entrepreneurs in the energy and financial inclusion sectors respectively, clinched the second and third positions, receiving awards of ₦1,000,000.00 and ₦500,000.00.

With the theme “Innovating for the Future,” the IMC also convened global experts who explored how emerging technologies can support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a Conference and Exhibition. The IMC was sponsored by IHS Towers as Lead Sponsors, Quomodo Systems Africa, amongst others. Among the distinguished attendees at the event were Founder of Metaverse, Kate Hancock; Chief Operations Officer, Tunga, Reinier Van Scherpenzeel; Deputy-Consul General, Netherlands Embassy; Leonie Van Der Stijl; and Commercial Director, S&P Global Intelligence, Brent Van Wyk.

Bekeme Olowola, Lead Consultant for TTSWG Secretariat and Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, stressed the need for ethical technology, saying,

Technology is the invincible hand shaping our future from the deep seas to the infinity of space. As we applaud the humanlike grace of humanoid robots, climate technology, and all the great progress among us today, we must ponder deeply the ethical tapestry of our creations.

The IMC Conference ultimately culminated with the launch of the Telecommunication and Technology Citizenship Awareness Roadmap (TATCAR), a framework by TTSWG to ensure compliance with international sustainability standards in the tech and telecom industry. For more information, click here to visit the website.

