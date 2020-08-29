BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Iwalade” starring Mide Martins, Gabriel Afolayan & Adeniyi Johnson

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for the month of August and today’s movie is titled “Iwalade“, directed by Afeez Abiodun and produced by Kiitan Bukola.

Taking the bull by the horn, Iwalade, a gorgeous lady is ready to use all avenue as a getaway to her wild and social life but can she go far with her quest to possess this status.

This movie stars Mide Abiodun, Gabriel Afolayan, Kitan Bukola, Remi Surutu, Adeniyi Johnson, Aisha Lawal, Taiwo Ibikunle, Yetunde Barnabas, Damilola Omotosho, Afeez Abiodun and many more.

Watch the movie below: