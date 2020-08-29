Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Iwalade” starring Mide Martins, Gabriel Afolayan & Adeniyi Johnson

BN TV

Something Different for Breakfast? Why Not Try Sisi Jemimah’s Akara Recipe

BN TV

Give Your Taste Buds a Treat this Weekend with Sisi Yemmie's Premium Banga Soup Recipe

BN TV Music

Press Shoot, Promoting "Twice As Tall" & Unwinding With a Movie! Vogue Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Burna Boy

BN TV Comedy

Can Dr Jude Solve Abiodun & Stephanie’s Allowance Issue? Find Out on this Episode of “Therapy”

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Is Back — Here’s an Update on What She’s Been Up To

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Don't Want to Miss Another Thrilling Episode of "Witches" - The Phone Call

BN TV

A Typical Content Creation Day in the Life of a Food Vlogger with Sisi Yemmie

BN TV Music

Darey Art Alade is answering all Your Questions on the "Way Home Docu-Series"

BN TV

Sisi Ope & Rotimi Alabi are the Perfect Combo on this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Iwalade” starring Mide Martins, Gabriel Afolayan & Adeniyi Johnson

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for the month of August and today’s movie is titled “Iwalade“, directed by Afeez Abiodun and produced by Kiitan Bukola.

Taking the bull by the horn, Iwalade, a gorgeous lady is ready to use all avenue as a getaway to her wild and social life but can she go far with her quest to possess this status.

This movie stars Mide Abiodun, Gabriel Afolayan, Kitan Bukola, Remi Surutu, Adeniyi Johnson, Aisha Lawal, Taiwo Ibikunle, Yetunde Barnabas, Damilola Omotosho, Afeez Abiodun and many more.

Watch the movie below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php