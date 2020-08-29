Connect with us

Press Shoot, Promoting "Twice As Tall" & Unwinding With a Movie! Vogue Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Burna Boy

Something Different for Breakfast? Why Not Try Sisi Jemimah’s Akara Recipe

Give Your Taste Buds a Treat this Weekend with Sisi Yemmie's Premium Banga Soup Recipe

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Iwalade” starring Mide Martins, Gabriel Afolayan & Adeniyi Johnson

Can Dr Jude Solve Abiodun & Stephanie’s Allowance Issue? Find Out on this Episode of “Therapy”

Dimma Umeh Is Back — Here’s an Update on What She’s Been Up To

You Don't Want to Miss Another Thrilling Episode of "Witches" - The Phone Call

A Typical Content Creation Day in the Life of a Food Vlogger with Sisi Yemmie

Darey Art Alade is answering all Your Questions on the "Way Home Docu-Series"

Sisi Ope & Rotimi Alabi are the Perfect Combo on this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If he’s not making music in the studio for his project, it’s promoting his new album “Twice As Tall“.

Either way, Burna Boy is always on the move.

Vogue spent 24 hours with him in his Lagos home, he was getting ready to fly to London to promote his new album—and as if that weren’t enough, he was scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon the moment he landed.

From getting warm water ready to get him in the right headspace to travel to a quick hair change-up at home, his favourite spaces, to unwinding with a movie and getting some well-deserved rest.

Here’s a day in the life of Burna Boy:

