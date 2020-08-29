Press Shoot, Promoting “Twice As Tall” & Unwinding With a Movie! Vogue Walks us Through A Day in the Life of Burna Boy

If he’s not making music in the studio for his project, it’s promoting his new album “Twice As Tall“.

Either way, Burna Boy is always on the move.

Vogue spent 24 hours with him in his Lagos home, he was getting ready to fly to London to promote his new album—and as if that weren’t enough, he was scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon the moment he landed.

From getting warm water ready to get him in the right headspace to travel to a quick hair change-up at home, his favourite spaces, to unwinding with a movie and getting some well-deserved rest.

Here’s a day in the life of Burna Boy: