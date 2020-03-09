Want £3,500 to Help Find a Vaccine for Coronavirus? There's a Catch...

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

If you are in London and are brave enough, you can actually volunteer to be infected with a form of coronavirus. And for that, you get £3,500.

This is happening in an east London lab in a bid to find a vaccine to the killer virus that is now a WHO certified global emergency.

According to Daily Mail, a willing and able few will have to live in quarantine in a laboratory in east London where they will be infected with two common, but much less serious strains of the virus that has killed several people worldwide.

Avivo, the company which owns the laboratory at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre at Whitechapel in east London, will infect batches of 24 volunteers with the 0C43 and 229E strains of the virus.

Anyone who volunteers to take part in this study will have to stay in quarantine for two weeks.

There will be a few restrictions placed on the participants during this time, including no exercise or physical contact with other people. They will only be able to eat and drink certain foods.

Nurses or doctors who work on the study will have to wear ventilators and protective clothes while they are working in the lab or with any material that may be infected with the virus, such as dirty tissues or blood tests.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

