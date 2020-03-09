Connect with us

Here's Why the Kano State Government is Dethroning Emir Sanusi of Kano

Want £3,500 to Help Find a Vaccine for Coronavirus? There's a Catch...

A Second Coronavirus Case has been Confirmed in Nigeria

All Hands are on Deck to Curb the Spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria | Read NCDC's latest Situation Report

Looks like Jack Dorsey isn’t Moving to Africa After All

No SXSW this Year Thanks to the Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Another African Country records First Case - South Africa

A Huge Asteroid is Coming ... But Don't Worry, You're Safe

LinkedIn, too, is about to Join the "Stories" Train

We're getting a Stories Feature called "Fleets" on Twitter 🕺🏿

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Kano State Executive Council has dethroned The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II.

The council took that decision at a special sitting of the Kano Executive Council, chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this decision.

The official press release sites insubordination as a reason for this decision, while mentioning the former Emir’s inability to fully adhere to the Kano State Emirate Law 2019. It said:

The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification which amount[s] to total insubordination.

The council made this decision to safeguard the reputation of the Kano Emirate.

See the press release and Usman Alhaji’s speech below.

The council say they will appoint a new Emir of Kano.

