The Kano State Executive Council has dethroned The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II.

The council took that decision at a special sitting of the Kano Executive Council, chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this decision.

The official press release sites insubordination as a reason for this decision, while mentioning the former Emir’s inability to fully adhere to the Kano State Emirate Law 2019. It said:

The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification which amount[s] to total insubordination.

The council made this decision to safeguard the reputation of the Kano Emirate.

See the press release and Usman Alhaji’s speech below.

Speech by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji on the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano. pic.twitter.com/colvMHKe9R — Peacock (@dawisu) March 9, 2020

The council say they will appoint a new Emir of Kano.