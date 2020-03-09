Now that ASUU has Begun its Two-Week Strike – Here’s What Nigerians are Saying

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)Biodun Ogunyemi, announced a two-week warning strike commencing today.

The strike is against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Biodun Ogunyemi stated that “Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday 9th March 2020, to compel the Government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Punch reports.

Taking a look at the streets of Twitter, it seems some students are happy, while others are not so pleased about the news.

Check out the tweets below.

