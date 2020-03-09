Now that ASUU has Begun its Two-Week Strike – Here’s What Nigerians are Saying

Today, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi, announced a two-week warning strike commencing today.

The strike is against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Biodun Ogunyemi stated that “Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday 9th March 2020, to compel the Government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Punch reports.

Taking a look at the streets of Twitter, it seems some students are happy, while others are not so pleased about the news.

Check out the tweets below.

ASUU doesn’t care than Nigerian students still have to bribe to get their academic transcripts. Always chasing after their own personal interest, not the interest of students. Both ASUU and FGN are in the same WhatsApp group tbh. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 9, 2020

ASUU wants to strike again!?? Do they realize we are not gettin any younger and this affects our chances of actually moving forward in life — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) March 9, 2020

University of Abuja students after ASUU declears Two weeks warm up strike… pic.twitter.com/3JflTZvSzu — PEGASUS (@Lifeof_pegasus) March 9, 2020

FRESHERS: my course is 7 years…so if I start 2020 by 2027 I'll be a graduate ASSU : #ASUU pic.twitter.com/Ju7zfR9heM — mr kay ✿🔥 (@IkechukwuNwogu8) March 9, 2020

Final year students: be like last card Asuu: be like pick two

Mad oo #ASUU pic.twitter.com/3yd3qOSy03 — MOHA👑™ (@nastic_cfc) March 9, 2020

Two Reactions to ASUU Strike: Final Year Students: Freshers pic.twitter.com/KUYcUQsHx1 — Sleek Timmy 🐓 (@ShyBloggerPR) March 9, 2020

I actually listened to my lecturer talk about this IPPIS, ASUU actually has a point. https://t.co/oFoM0oq242 — Your Crochet Plug. (@Ore_akiinde) March 9, 2020

Someone said Unilag broke our heart, canceled their convocation and denied us just that one week break, but ASUU came with a last minute screamer and gave us back in two folds. 🤣🤣💔 — Ola 💚 (@thegreatola) March 9, 2020