Connect with us

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda & her guests discuss Education Pilgrimage in this episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Living

Vivian Okezie's New Vlog Shows What a Getaway in Calabar Looks Like

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tobi Bakre & Falz star as brothers in GREOH Studios’ “Brotherhood” | Watch Trailer

Beauty BN TV

Want your hair to look like art? Check out Glory Okings' 4C braided updo tutorial

BN TV Living

Watch Episode 4 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" featuring Gbemisola & Tomike

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Fall Apart as seen in Episode 10 of "Papa Benji" Season 3

BN TV Living

Toni Olaoye’s Paris Vlog Will Give You Major FOMO!

BN TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold's Performance of "One Woman" on Deezer Session

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Harmony & Favour in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

This Episode of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" examines the Plights of Street Hawkers

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda & her guests discuss Education Pilgrimage in this episode of “Public Eye”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In the past five months, university students in Nigeria have had to stay home because of the ASUU strike. Students are beginning to seek a better system outside the country. “Japa” (as it is popularly called) is the process of leaving the country to seek greener pastures.

Funmi Iyanda, host of the “Public Eye” talk show, interviewed guests on the topic “Education Pilgrimage.” Speaking with Funmi on the state of affairs for students in Ukraine, Eunice Eleaka shared details on what it’s like to study in Ukraine and the trials and challenges she has experienced. Eunice revealed she had to move to Ukraine due to her inability to secure admission in Nigeria.

Other guests were Shalewa Ajila (NIDCOM Representative), Adedamola Oloketuyi (Director, AOC Schengen), and Akintunde Akanni (Lecturer and ASUU member).

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Things You Must Teach Your Children

Akilapa Precious: How Good HR Management Helps Your Business

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Hacks Will Help You Overcome Stress

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Ask Sade About Trusts: Help! My Late Father’s Brother is About to Sell His Properties
css.php