Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the First Teaser for "Inside Life" starring Broda Shaggi, Nedu & Wole Ojo

BN TV Living

Learn How to Cook Jamaican Oxtail and Peas with Ladipoe | Watch "Off The Menu"

BN TV

Blessing CEO & the Hosts of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast" Give Their Take on Body Enhancement

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda & her guests discuss Education Pilgrimage in this episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Living

Vivian Okezie's New Vlog Shows What a Getaway in Calabar Looks Like

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tobi Bakre & Falz star as brothers in GREOH Studios’ “Brotherhood” | Watch Trailer

Beauty BN TV

Want your hair to look like art? Check out Glory Okings' 4C braided updo tutorial

BN TV Living

Watch Episode 4 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" featuring Gbemisola & Tomike

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Fall Apart as seen in Episode 10 of "Papa Benji" Season 3

BN TV Living

Toni Olaoye’s Paris Vlog Will Give You Major FOMO!

BN TV

Watch the First Teaser for “Inside Life” starring Broda Shaggi, Nedu & Wole Ojo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The first teaser for Sillo Studios‘ film, titled “Inside Life,” is here.

The film, which stars Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi), Nedu ‘Wazobia’, Wole Ojo, and Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, tells the story of a groom-to-be who is wrongfully incarcerated a few days before his wedding. Getting out of jail on time isn’t enough; he must also learn to withstand the harsh surroundings and escape unscathed.

Tina Mba, Belinda Effah, Funsho Adeolu, Romeo WJ, and Koloman Prosper also feature in “Inside Life”, which is directed by Tope Adebayo.

See the cast poster below:

Watch the trailer below ahead of the film’s cinema release on September 9.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Things You Must Teach Your Children

Akilapa Precious: How Good HR Management Helps Your Business

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Hacks Will Help You Overcome Stress

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment
css.php