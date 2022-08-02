Watch the First Teaser for “Inside Life” starring Broda Shaggi, Nedu & Wole Ojo

The first teaser for Sillo Studios‘ film, titled “Inside Life,” is here.

The film, which stars Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi), Nedu ‘Wazobia’, Wole Ojo, and Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, tells the story of a groom-to-be who is wrongfully incarcerated a few days before his wedding. Getting out of jail on time isn’t enough; he must also learn to withstand the harsh surroundings and escape unscathed.

Tina Mba, Belinda Effah, Funsho Adeolu, Romeo WJ, and Koloman Prosper also feature in “Inside Life”, which is directed by Tope Adebayo.

See the cast poster below:

Watch the trailer below ahead of the film’s cinema release on September 9.