Vivian Okezie’s New Vlog Shows What a Getaway in Calabar Looks Like

Now we know everyone craves a holiday, break or a short getaway from time to time to balance out and enjoy every aspect of our lives. If you are at that point where you are considering taking a break and you’ve been pondering on destinations, you might want to take a look at Vivian Okezie‘s scenic Calabar vlog.

From staying at the Transcorp hotel and going on exciting boat rides to visiting the infamous Twin Island and exploring the Marina resort, here’s what she had to say about the trip:

Hey Youtube Family, how’re we doing? Sending love and positive vibes. This vlog is my first time in Calabar and my experience at Transcorp Hotels, Calabar. I toured and visited the famous Twin Island where twins were rescued from being killed in Nigeria, I also got to try the famous fisherman soup which is a local delicacy in Nigeria and slept alot too.

Watch the vlog below: